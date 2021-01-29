Janet Schrader, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at home.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Lawrenceville, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles F. and Erma (Egleson) Davis.
Janet loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and loved to bowl.
She is predeceased by her husband, Carl Schrader; brother, Thomas; sister, Linda; sons-in-law, Robert Johnson, Kevin Jones; and stepson, Harold Schrader.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Barbara Dowd of Waverly, N.Y., Lisa Johnson of Athens, Pa.; stepson, Edward (Nancy) Schrader of Sayre, Pa.; stepdaughter, Judith Bolt of Federway, Wash.; grandchildren, Michelle, Becky, Donald, Arron, Brandon, Steven, Chad, Brooke, Kyle, Travis, Adam, Scott, Melissa, Melanie, and Deanna; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, James (Elaine) Davis of Elkland, Pa., John (Barbara) Davis of New Mexico, and JoAnne (John Bledsoe) Clark of Elkland, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org.
