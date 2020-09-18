Maxine Allen Ball, 93, of Sayre, Pa. passed away Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, Pa.. Maxine was born in Beardstown, Ill. on July 8, 1927, the daughter of Lindsey Allen and LaVita Bowman Allen. She was a graduate of Beardstown High School and in early years was employed in civil service with the U.S. Navy. Maxine was a member of the food service staff at the Sayre High School cafeteria for many years until her retirement.
Maxine was an avid reader. She and Walter loved to travel and spend time with their family.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 73 years, Walter Ball, (formally of 313 Stevenson Street, Sayre) their children, Phillip Michael Ball (Linda), Kathy Marie Ream, Gary Alan Ball (Ann Marie), and Thomas Jay Ball, grandchildren, Scott Croft, Matthew Croft, Sarah Lumi, Craig Ball, Christopher Ball, Julie Callard, Melissa Shupp, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Allen and Roger Allen.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was predeceased by her brothers, Carl Allen and Everett Allen
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre, Pa. with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Ridgebury Township, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com and/or by contacting Walter Ball at The Sayre Personal Care Center, 1001 N. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.