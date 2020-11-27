Mrs. Joan G. Evans, 92, went to God on Nov. 21, 2020, after a short illness at the Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y., where she was a resident.
Born Joan Gillan on June 28, 1928 in Ithaca, N.Y., to Robert and Carol Dragon Gillan, she moved to Waverly, N.Y., at age 1. She was raised there by her grandparents, Lewis and Josephine Gillan. As a resident of East Waverly, she remained there the entirety of her existence and did so very contentedly. She was a graduate of Waverly High School Class of 1946. A long and diverse working life, Joan worked a myriad of jobs, enjoying them all. Age 16, after school and Saturdays, at the Manoil Toy Factory and the Ingersoll-Rand business offices. After high school she took a break to raise three sons, then to Waverly Central Schools cafeteria staff, cashier at the Grand Union Supermarket and, lastly, as a bookkeeper for Leon Walker & Sons Plumbing, Inc. of Waverly, N.Y. Her first retirement led her to volunteer for 18 years at the Tioga Nursing Facility in Waverly, officially retiring at age 79.
She reveled in a long history of buying and selling collectables, doing craft shows, and hosting renowned yard sales and doing appraisals upon request. A seasoned traveler, she loved coming home, and being at home the best.
She is predeceased by her husband, Richard C. Evans, her brother, Robert Gillan (widow, Susan) of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Samuel McNett (widow, Alice McNett) of Deposit, N.Y., son, Marc McNett of Hilo, Hawaii. Living son, Miles McNett, wife, Lynn, of Pine City, N.Y. She had numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews, stepchildren and their spouses. She bids farewell to a cast of dear friends as well.
There will be no services, by Joan’s request.
Interment will be at Tioga Point Cemetery beside her late husband, Richard, and extended family dating back to her great-great-grandfather, John Lugars, a Civil War veteran.
