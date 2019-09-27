E. Joyce (Patton) Springer, 91, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1928 in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth (Rymell) Patton.
Joyce was employed with Rolfe’s Atlantic/Exxon Station for years and with the Guthrie Clinic as a clerk, prior to retiring. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed staying busy and began working at the Dandy Mini Mart on Elmira Street. She loved conversing with all the customers and enjoyed working in the deli. Joyce continued working until her health prevented her from continuing.
She dearly loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and watching the world go by through her windshield. Joyce was a longtime member of the Church of the Redeemer.
She is predeceased by her sisters, Mary Louise, Donna, and Jackie; and brothers, Bob and Jim.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tom Dix of Athens, Pa.; grandchildren, Stacey and Jeremy Mack of Athens, Pa., and Jesse and Allison Dix of Sayre, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Samantha Mack, Ethan Dix, and Olivia Dix; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jan Patton of Sayre, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Melinda Artman and the Rev. Linda Rogers co-officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or alz.org/pa or a charity of one’s choice.
