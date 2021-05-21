Susan Marie Siemaszko-Yale, age 72, born November 1948, went to our Lord this May 14, 2021 after weeks of recovering from hip surgery and a losing battle with dementia. She was the daughter of Henry and Evelyn Scoville-Siemaszko from Wellsville, N.Y., that preceded her in death. Her father and mother-in-law were Walter and Maude Howey-Yale from Waverly, N.Y., that preceded her in death. Susan died peacefully at her new home in Hector, N.Y., with her husband of 51 years, Walter Skip Yale, her sister Jaqueline Siemaszko-Cyphert and sister-in-law Sharon Yale-Standish by her side.
Susan attended Rochester Business Institute and was a bookkeeper until retiring in 2010.
Susan is survived by her brother Anthony and sister-in-law Barbara Siemaszko, from Fredericksburg, Va.; sister Jaqueline and husband Gerald Cyphert from Wasilla, Alaska, brother-in-law Kenneth and wife Nancy Yale of Endicott, N.Y.; sister-in-law Sharon Yale-Standish and husband John who predeceased her from Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brother-in-law Donny Yale, who predeceased her and wife Mary Covey-Yale of Williamsport, Pa., Shirley Yale-Mullen and husband Harold, who both predeceased her.
Susan had 13 nieces and 11 nephews. Susie’s beautiful smile will be missed by the many that loved her.
Plans for a church memorial service will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Vero Beach, Fla., at a later date to be determined and a celebration of life service will be held in the fall in Hector, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to your local Alzheimer or Diabetes organizations.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Services entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen, N.Y.