Joanne O. Smith, 77, of Sayre, Pa., formerly of Towanda, Pa., passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Sayre Personal Care Home, Sayre, Pa.
Joanne was born in Brooklyn, Susquehanna County, Pa., on Feb. 1, 1943, a daughter of Leonard Albert Smith and Olive Warren Smith. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1961. Following high school, Joanne continued her education at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where she was certified in X-ray technology. She was employed as an X-ray technician at Memorial Hospital in Towanda for over 30 years until her retirement. Joanne enjoyed traveling, vacationing at Myrtle Beach, having coffee daily with her friends.
Joanne’s family includes her brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. and Nancy Smith of Sayre, niece, Kimberly Jo Mastrantonio and husband Shawn of Athens, nephew, Alan R. Smith (Georgina Santilli) of Big Flats, N.Y., and a great niece, Sydney Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Marie L. Smith, in June 2019.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Joanne’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.
