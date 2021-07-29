Edwin “Skeeter” Albert, 74, of Lebanon, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at home. He was born on July 26, 1946 in Waverly, N.Y., son of the late Edwin and Beatrice Albert.
Skeeter was a member of the United States Air Force and a volunteer fireman for the Howard Elmer Hose Company 4 in Sayre, Pa. He later moved to Lebanon, Pa., and was a longtime employee of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. Skeeter was an avid woodworker and golfer, and especially enjoyed fishing excursions to Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Chuck and daughter, Ann; his stepson, Shawn and stepdaughter, Meagan; and four sisters, Peggy McConnell (Burt), Sandy Keener (Jerry), Lorraine Ackley (late Jim), and Cindy Albert.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Indiantown Gap with full military honors.