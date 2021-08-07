James T. McCloe, 69, of Waverly passed away peacefully at his home in Williamsburg, Va., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a battle with an aggressive form of leukemia. Jim was an integral part of Waverly High School first as a student-athlete, and then returning as a teacher, wrestling coach, and Athletic Director. He and his wife also owned and operated three local businesses including Camp Olympia, McCloe’s Storage and Apple Ridge Bed & Breakfast. Throughout all of his life experiences, Jim was able to touch the lives of so many throughout the community and beyond.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Cindy, of 48 years. He is also survived by his adoring daughters and their families: Kristi (Eric) Clayton of Williamsburg, Tori (Aaron) Freeman of Williamsburg, and Brandi (Peter) Rogers of Chapel Hill, N.C. He was an amazing “Papa” to Reid and Walker Clayton, Grace Freeman and Isabella and Gabe Rogers. He is also survived by his loving family, including his mother Helen (Ennis) McCloe, brother Duane (Patty) McCloe, sister-in-law Cathy (Paul) Petrozzo of Danville, Va., brother-in-law Scott (Cara) Tyrrell of Horseheads, nephew Tom McCloe, niece Lisa (Tony) Jenner, nephew Cole Jenner, niece Hali Jenner, niece Melissa Harris of Binghamton, Josh (Michelle) Schwartz of Sidney, nephews Jacob and Mikey Schwartz, and niece Brooke Tyrrell of Richmond, Va.
He was predeceased by his father James McCloe, uncle Kenneth McCloe, father-in-law Ray Tyrrell and mother-in-law Alyce Tyrrell.
Jim was born to parents James and Helen McCloe of Waverly, N.Y., on Oct. 29, 1950. Jim’s upbringing and working alongside his father and brother in the family business instilled a strong work ethic early in his life. As a student at Waverly High School, he was an Eagle Scout and a stand-out athlete, earning multiple awards in football, wrestling and track. It was his love of wrestling that launched his outstanding collegiate career at SUNY Delhi, where he earned a National Junior College Championship in 1971. In the fall of 1971, Jim was recruited to wrestle at Division I East Carolina University. While at ECU, Jim won many titles including: two-time North Carolina Collegiate Champion, Southern Conference Champion, first and fourth at the prestigious Wilkes Tournament, two-time First Colonies Champion, the Pembroke Open Champion, the Maryland Federation tournament champion, was selected to the NCAA East-West All Star Team and was an NCAA qualifier. After graduating from ECU with his degree in Education, he became a graduate assistant and coach at West Chester University where he was awarded his master’s degree. He concluded his academic career with an Administrative degree from SUNY Cortland in 1988.
Jim returned to Waverly in 1975 with his wife, Cindy, and raised their three daughters while developing an outstanding wrestling dynasty with his best friend, Charlie Hughes, and the support of family and friends. Coach Jim McCloe retired from Waverly High School in 2007 after serving 33 years as Head Wrestling Coach of an incredibly successful wrestling program. For 16 of those years, he was also the Director of Athletics for the district. Prior to that, Jim taught Health and Physical Education and coached JV football.
Over those 33 years, Jim’s teams won 14 Section IV Team Championships and he coached 40 Section IV Individual Champions, seven New York State Champions, and 21 NYS place winners, and six National High School All-Americans. Overall, he coached his teams to 435 dual meet victories. In recognition of his efforts and accomplishments, Jim was named Section IV Coach of the Year seven times and New York Wrestling Coach of the Year twice. He was elected to the National Junior College Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1985, the Waverly High School Hall of Fame in 1999, he was one of eight finalists for the honor of National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2007, and inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008 and Section IV Hall of Fame in 2009. In 2016, he was inducted into the SUNY Delhi Hall of Fall for his accomplishments as an athlete.
Of all his life accomplishments, Jim could be heard saying that one of his favorites was his time spent in retirement. He was the best Papa that any grandchild could ask for and was always cheering them on in their activities from near and far. He loved to be outdoors with his grandchildren, playing games and sharing his love of gardening. He enjoyed cheering on East Carolina University, Ohio State and Alabama sports with his family and especially enjoyed tailgating with his antique car at ECU football games. Jim and Cindy were able to vacation in some amazing locations and enjoyed worldwide travel. He always looked forward to returning to Waverly to the annual Class of ‘69 reunions that his good friend, Jerry Arnold, hosted. Jim’s smile and contagious laugh during the good times will be cherished forever. His strength and encouragement will continue to be felt during the toughest times.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Waverly High School Auditorium, 1 Frederick St., Waverly, N.Y., with a reception to follow in the cafeteria. For those who are unable to attend the service, the service will be livestreamed on YouTube on the WNN Wolverine News Network.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Youth Recreation Department located at Village of Waverly, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, NY 14892. In addition, the Jim McCloe Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created through Waverly High School to honor Jim’s life and legacy. To contribute to the scholarship fund, donations may be sent to the Waverly Administration Office, 15 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892. The family is being locally assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.