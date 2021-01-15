Kari H. Heck (Crawford), 78, of Laporte, Pa. passed away on January 12, 2021 at The Highlands Nursing Care Facility.
She was born on October 3, 1942, in Berg, Norway to the late Gudrun Kristiansen and Bjarne Ingebrigtsen. Her family emigrated to the United States in January 1949.
She graduated from Lowell High School in Lowell, Mich., and volunteered with the literacy program in Lowell, Mich. She also volunteered at the United Christian Ministries in Osceola, Pa.
Kari loved life and lived it her own way. She was an avid book reader and she also enjoyed fishing, sewing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Crawford of Waverly, N.Y., Dana Mongiello of Sayre, Pa., Dolly Crawford; and son-in-law, Randy McKenney of Mansfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Brittany, Gavin, and Aidan Crawford, Michelle (Anthony) Lawrence, Dayla Crawford; her brother, Odd K Ingebrigtsen of Brentwood, N.Y.; and her many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sons, Donald Jr., Darren, David, and Dodd Crawford; her parents, her sister, Wenche E Ingebrigtsen-Barcellos; and her sister-in-law, Patricia E Ingebrigtsen.
No calling hours; a private service and interment will be held at the discretion of the family at a later time.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Condolences for Kari’s family can be expressed at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com in “Obituaries” or in our Facebook page.
May Odin give you knowledge on your path, may Thor grant you strength and courage on your way, and may Loki give you laughter as you go.