Jim R. Peppard, Sr., 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre following an extended illness.
He was born on April 14, 1940, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Charles E. and Reva (Clinton) Peppard.
Jim previously worked at Ingersoll Rand, Athens, Owego School District, and Ithaca Gun. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid NASCAR fan, NY Giants fan, and New York Yankees and New York Knicks fan.
He is predeceased by his brothers; Ken and Raymond Peppard, sisters and brothers-in-law; Clara and Kenny Simons, Leona and Howard Brown, Gladys and Fred Young, and Betty and Robert Vanderpool, sister; Mary Peppard, and companion; Nancy Carol Ward.
Jim is survived by his children; Debbie and the late Danny Strong, James, Jr. and Dawn Peppard, Rick and Sue Peppard, Bob and Tammy Peppard, and Kyle and Mindy Peppard, grandchildren; Rebecca Bump, Daniel Strong, Travis, Matt, James III, Jordan, Hannah, Rickey, Abagail, Braden, and Ike Peppard, Robert Rowe, and Noah, Lilly, and Amelia Chandler, many great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend and companion; Dorla Ellers.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Bisher officiating.
Burial will be in Smithboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Sayre-Athens Lions Club, 802 Church Street, Athens, PA 18810.
