Marie A. Detrick, 88, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Elderwood Care in Waverly, N.Y. from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
She was predeceased by her parents, William C. and Edna Barnes Place; sister, Euleta Kasson; and brothers, Gerald Place and Howard Place.
Marie is survived by her longtime companion, John Pelchy; two children, Mark (Vicky) Detrick of Sayre and Gregg Detrick of Waverly; grandchildren, Brett Detrick, Jennifer VanZile, Matthew Detrick and Ashley Detrick; great grandchildren, Isla Cline, Amanda Hoak, Jade VanZile, Hallie VanZile, Caleb Detrick, Tyler Detrick and Emma Detrick; special nieces, Donna Horton and Sharon Clark; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie grew up in Ulster and South Waverly and graduated from Sayre High School. She was a bookkeeper and cashier at the Grand Union in Waverly and later in Endicott, where she retired.
For many years, she and John enjoyed being snowbirds, spending winters in Florida with numerous special friends.
Marie was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her zest for life will live on through them. She will be truly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10 am. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. and burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. The service will stream for public viewing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, to view the service go to www.blauveltfuneralhome.com and click on LiveStream. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Marie’s family may visit our Facebook or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.