Lester B. Goble, 87, of Waverly ,N.Y., passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.