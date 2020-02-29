Wilbur Allan Cornish Jr. of Cleveland, Tenn., went home Feb. 27, 2020 with his loving wife, Nancy Ann Cornish (Lemons) of 26 years holding his hand.
He was born Dec. 13, 1942 in Chemung, N.Y., to the late Wilbur Floyd Cornish Sr. and Carrie Mae (Thomas) Cornish of Waverly, N.Y.
Wilbur proudly trucked for 44 years accident free, many years running team with his sons Tim and Allan.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his brothers: Micheal, Joseph (Carol), Marvin (Rebecca), Julius (Violet), Patrick (Tammy), Floyd “Abe” (Carol); and special uncle Charles Thomas.
He is survived by brother Thomas (Linda); sisters Marguerite (Bob) Franks, Marylee (Jim) Woodcock, Linda (Gordon) Thomas, Cindy (Mitch) Foster. Children Tim (Cindy) Cornish, Allan (Robin) Cornish, Alicia (Nick) Calia, Junior Walden, Jeff Walden. Grandchildren Britni Stinnett, Tiffani Brown, Kayla Cornish, Drew Walden, Riley Hicks, Rylan Hicks, Izzy Calia. Great-grandkids Cadence Womac, Colby Womac, Skylar McNeely, Gaia Finely.