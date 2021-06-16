Arlene L. Talada, 87, of Athens, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on Aug. 9, 1933, in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Goldie Birney.
Arlene spent many years of her life working in the textile industry as a Presser at Louis J Sportswear and Joyce Manufacturing, followed by an Inspector at Evan Scott Manufacturing in Sayre, Pa.
Arlene loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed doing word searches and crossword books. Arlene loved helping her grandchildren with their homework. She enjoyed cooking, yard sales, and watching ball games.
As a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by those who survive her: Evelyn Barrett of Ocala, Fla., Jean Driscoll of Ocala, Fla., Sodonia Bartlow of Athens, Pa., Donald (Cindy) Talada of Sayre, Pa., Judy (Bill) Talada of Waverly, N.Y., and daughter-in-law Sherry Talada of Sayre, Pa. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and many friends. She loved her neighbors as much as her neighbors loved her.
She is predeceased by her husband James Wayne Talada Sr., her siblings Irene, Joyce, Mamie, and Donald, and her son James Talada Jr.
Friends and family may call on June 17, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.