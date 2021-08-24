Kay Jean Ervine, 82, of South Waverly, Pa., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, New York. Kay was the youngest child of the late Hazel and Raymond Ervine and was born in the family home in Rush Township, Pa., on Nov. 15, 1938.
After graduating from Rush High School in 1956, she attended Mansfield University. She worked at IBM Owego for many years and at the Bradford County Manor upon retiring from IBM. While working at IBM, Kay was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the Saturn/Apollo Space Program.
Kay was predeceased by her parents and 10 siblings: Gerald (Elaine) Ervine; Wayne (Irene) Ervine; Lucy (Albert) Gerstle; Curtis (Lulu) Ervine; John (Connie) Ervine; Marie (Arthur) Strohl; Irene (Arthur) DaVall; Myra Ervine; Joyce (Gerald) Jayne; and Anita (John) Newhart.
Kay is survived by her sister, Audrey Keefer, of Elizabethtown, Pa., and brother, Donald Sidney Ervine, of Salina, Utah; cousins, Margene Nittinger, Calvin Taylor, Joan Taylor, Joan Pierce, John Taylor, Charlotte Place, and Dean Bennett. She is also survived by 40 nieces and nephews scattered throughout the U.S.
Kay had an interest in genealogy, spending many hours researching her Bennett and Ervine family roots and assisting to publish family genealogy books.
The family will receive visitors at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 559 Main St. in Laceyville, Pa., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Lay Minister Vicky Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church will be officiating. Visitors are requested to wear masks at the funeral home due to COVID-19 for the health and safety of vulnerable persons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay’s name may be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left online at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.