Barbara (Clapper) Erle, Sayre businesswoman and owner of Erle’s Janitorial Supply Company, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020 at the age of 86.
She was born in Bristol, Vt., and grew up in Simsbury, Conn. Barbara was a graduate of Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. She was the daughter of Frank and Ramona Clapper. She is survived by her brother Francis Clapper. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband William Erle of Sayre, Pa., and her stepson Donald Erle. Barb and Bill retired and lived many years near Hilton Head, S.C.
“Big Barb,” as she was known by family, is survived by her daughters – Barbara Schrier, Deborah Barner (Lou), stepdaughter Deb Phelps (Joe), and her sons – Joseph Schrier (Roxanne), Lou Schrier (Tammy) and stepson Brian Erle (James).
Barb loved spending time with her grandchildren – Greg Shaver, Melissa Lucas, Karla Grapes, Katie Elia, Leanne Jarossy, Brad Jewell, Ryan Phelps, Jeff Barner, Brandon Sweet and several great-grandchildren.
Barb loved to read, play card games with friends and go out for a meal, especially to have a good bowl of soup. She loved to travel to see family and friends. Even though she didn’t like to fly, she always wanted to visit Paris. A few years ago, she was able to finally board a flight to see the City of Light. One of her favorite things was to watch a Boston Red Sox game. As a matter of fact, she worked at Fenway Park on summer break during her school years. Barb was a great influence on all her children and extended family. She was always ready to help out family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Special thanks to the kind staff at Solana Assisted Living and Neshaminy Manor of Warrington, Pa.
The family will have a private celebration of Barbara’s life.