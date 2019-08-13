Betty H. Davidson passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, on the Feast of St. Lawrence, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief period of declining health.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date in the Morning Times by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. For up-to-date arrangements, please visit our Facebook page or go to “obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. While there, you may send a private sympathy message of remembrance for Betty’s family.