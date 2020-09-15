Alice Marie Robin Davidson, 59, of Hazle Township, Pa., formerly of Athens, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 unexpectedly at home.
She was born May 9, 1961 in Sayre, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Laurence and Elise Lent Davidson.
She is predeceased by her parents and brother Daniel Davidson.
She is survived by her boyfriend of 20 years, Bill Deeble; brother David (Yevett) Davidson of Oxford, Maine; John Davidson of Elmira, N.Y.; sisters Laurie (JD) Miller of Spiro, Okla.; Sandra (Bob) McCarty os Wysox, Pa.; Maryalice (Butch) Benjamin of Willseyville, N.Y.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Services will be at a later date.