Caroline A. Lewis, age 91, passed away January 1, 2021 in Sayre, Pa.
A lifelong Valley resident, she was born in Sayre, Pa. on August 10, 1929 to Josephine and John DiPio and graduated from Sayre High School.
We will miss our “Sweet Caroline” who was an avid golfer, loved playing cards, attending social gatherings, and traveling with her friends.
“Carrie” as she was known to family and friends, was predeceased by her loving husband Jim; daughter Linda; sister-in-law Marge (Lewis) Bidwell, sisters: Marlene, Virginia, Deborah (Debbie), Joan, brother Tony.
She is survived by her brother John DiPio; sons: Jim (Stephanie), Ron, and Paul; grandchildren: Bill, Kristina, Jennifer, and Timothy Lewis, five great-grandchildren and many very special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Carrie’s request, there will be no gatherings at this time and memorial donations may be made to the Waverly Free Library, www.waverlyfreelibrary.org.
