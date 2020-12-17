Jay L. Sinsabaugh, 95, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Sayre Health Care Center.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1925, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Howard and Hazel (Ennis) Sinsabaugh.
Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII in the Philippines. He took his basic training at Sampson Naval Base and sailed out from Brooklyn Navy Yards. He served on the USS Blueridge and the USS LCI 343. He was employed with Ingersoll Rand, Athens, for 43 years, prior to retiring.
He was a lifelong member of the Sayre Christian Church, a lifetime member of the Athens Borough Fire Department, served as Assistant Chief in the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, and was a founding member of the Tri-Township Ambulance Association.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Charlotte V. Sinsabaugh; two infant sisters, Laura and Beverly Sinsabaugh; two brothers, Harold and Norman Sinsabaugh; and two sisters, Hattie Krauss and Irene Moseley.
Jay is survived by his son, Howard Sinsabaugh of Waverly, N.Y., and daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Glenn Hunsinger of Sayre, Pa.; granddaughter, Brenda Schultz of Long Island, N.Y.; grandson and his wife, John and Victoria Foley of Barton, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., Abby, Gabby, and Reagen Foley of Barton, N.Y., and Austin and Hudson Schultz of Long Island, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sayre Health Care Center for the care given to their loved one over the last year.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.