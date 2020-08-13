Robin A. Avento, 61, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on August 5, 2020.
She was born to the late Anthony Avento and Arlene LaGrassa.
Robin loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing crafts and was a member of Legion of Mary.
Robin is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Michael and Kristin Avento, grandsons; Jayden, Chase, and Payten, sister; Dawn Avento, sister and brother-in-law; Diane and Joe Bellaflores, brothers; Dominick Avento and Anthony Avento, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Soul Redemption Center, 191 Fourth Street, Athens, Pa. Due to the current COVID-19, CDC guidelines shall be followed. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
