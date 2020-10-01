Robin Myers-Wilson, 62, of Barton passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Robin was born on October 2, 1957 in Waverly, N.Y. to the late Rodney and Margaret Coyle Myers.
Robin is survived by her brothers, Rodney (Marge) Myers of Corning, Randy Myers of Waverly, Rolland Myers (Margaret) of Worcester and Robert (Lynett) Myers of Sayre, Pa.; sisters, Rhonda (Marty) Whitford of Elmira and Rebecca (Mike) Adamek of Endicott; aunts, Barbara Hoover and Marlene Coyle; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and her canine companion Maggie May. She is also survived by special friends Jerry Arnold, Patty Chamberlain and Karen Henson who were always there for her.
Robin was a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1976. She was a local businesswoman for many years and had many friends and a personality that was larger than life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in Robin’s name to SPCA or a local animal shelter of your choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Robin’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.