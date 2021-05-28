Jason D. Sherman, 21, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from the result of a vehicle accident.
He was born on April 7, 2000, in Sayre, Pa., the beloved son of David A. and Debra L. (Banta) Sherman.
A full obituary will run in a later edition. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com