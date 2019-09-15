Anna Marie Steveskey Kithcart, 72, of 900 North Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA formerly of Towanda, PA and Nolanville, TX passed away Saturday evening, September 14, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Anna Marie was born in Towanda on July 27, 1947 the daughter of John Steveskey and Geraldine M. Bergman Steveskey. Anna Marie grew up in Towanda and was a graduate of Towanda High School. In early years, she was employed by Herr’s Dairy Store in Towanda. In 1982, Anna Marie moved to Texas where she was employed by the Franklin Industrial Minerals Company in Nolanville for several years and later worked in food service at the Nolanville Elementary School. In 2011, Anna Marie returned to Bradford County to make her home. Anna Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and caring for her dog, Tiffany.
Anna Marie was a member of the tenant council at the Keystone Manor in Sayre and was active in events held at the Keystone Manor. She was a member of the Valley Red Hats Society.
Surviving are her sons, Kenneth Kipp and wife Dawn of Nolanville, TX, Outen “Kippy” Kipp and wife Karen of Killeen, TX, Charles “Chad” Kipp of Nolanville, TX, grandsons, Jonathan, Timothy, Michael, David, Cody and Jerry Kipp, 8 great grandchildren, her aunt, Ginger Smiley of North Orwell,, PA as well as several cousins. Anna Marie was predeceased by her father, John Steveskey on February 7, 1977, mother, Geraldine M. Bergman Steveskey on March 8, 1980, and brother, Kenneth T. Steveskey.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Anna Marie’s Family with arrangements.
