Phyllis Ann Huddleson Finch, 79, of 79 Pica Lane, Athens, Pa. passed away in the comfort of her home with her family on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Phyllis was born in Sayre, Pa. on October 17, 1941, one of eight children to Russell and Pauline Marie Vanderpool Huddleson.
She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1958 and in early years was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda.
Phyllis was employed by the First National Bank of Bradford County for 27 years having served as branch manager of the former Greens Landing and Ulster locations until her retirement. She subsequently served as manager of UMH Crestview (Greens Landing) and UMH Chelsea (Sayre) communities until retiring in 2015 and enjoyed holding community gatherings for the residents. Her top priority in life was her dedication and love for her family.
Phyllis was a wonderful cook who loved preparing and hosting meals for her family. She enjoyed traveling and would often recall memorable events of her and Duane’s two-month cross country trip to Alaska. She also enjoyed gardening and caring for birds and animals.
Phyllis is survived by her loving companion and best friend, Duane Chapman, her children, Tammy L. (Colin) Miller of North Fort Myers, Fla., Walter “Jay” (Laura) Finch Jr. of Athens, grandchildren, Bret (Carly) Gillan, Bradley (Elise) Gillan, Morgan Finch (Thomas) Schugg, great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Bobby, Alina, and Cheyanne, brother, Carl (Yeiko) Huddleson of Arizona, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Sharon (Rich) Rothfuss, Kevin (Stephanie) Chapman, Keith (Kathy) Chapman, special friends, Karen Henley and Tim Nagle, Susan (Tandy) Chapman, and Earl Chapman.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her siblings, June Lane, Gordon Huddleson, Richard “Dick” Huddleson, Beverly Beers, Aileen Myers, and Pauline Aquilo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Phyllis Ann Huddleson Finch.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.