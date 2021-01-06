Stephen W. Ripley, 73, of Rockledge, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, at his home in Florida.
Stephen was born on June 4, 1947, in Elmira, N.Y., and came to Brevard County in 1982 from Bowie, Md. During his life, he was the president of Space Coast Hospital Services, Inc. He was also a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Stephen was an active member of the community and a member of groups such as the Cocoa Rotary, International Association for Healthcare Textile Management (IAHTM), and also served as the past president of Keep Brevard Beautiful. To recognize his many accomplishments, the IAHTM awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was an amazing and distinguished man.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Willard Ripley; mother, Grace Pike; stepfather, George Pike; and brother, John Ripley.
Stephen is survived by his spouse, Jacquelyn Ripley; his two daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Rogers and Marianne (Derek) McManus; his son, Stephen Ripley; brother, Lee (Ellie) Ripley; sister, Lynn (Duane) Ripley Klinko; and his five grandchildren, Connor, Elise, Kieran, Kerrigan, and Ripley.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Health First, with special appreciation for the extraordinary care and attention given to Stephen by Kelley and Michelle.
A Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The family welcomes all to an outdoor reception directly following the funeral Mass at Florida Memorial Gardens from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Due to COVID, we ask that you maintain social distancing guidelines when interacting with those outside your direct social group. We also ask that guests please wear a mask when not eating or remaining stationary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National MS Society, 2701 Maitland Center Blvd., Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751 or St. Mary Catholic School, 1152 Seminole Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955 in memory of Stephen W. Ripley.