Rhoda M. Howell Sutryk, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a true and un-rivaled matriarch, loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Rhoda was born July 25, 1940 in Bath, N.Y., the daughter of Sebring and Marian (Park) Howell.
She attended Bradford Central Schools and earned her Associates degree in Medical Assistance from Rochester Business Institute. Industrious and spirited, Rhoda had many occupations and roles to include Chemistry Lab Assistant at Corning Glass Works, Co-owner of a small grocery store in Bradford, N.Y., Music Teacher at Bradford Central Schools, Choir Director at First Baptist Church of Waverly, Piano Teacher for over 20 years, Pianist for Waverly Summer Music Theater, President of Waverly Band Boosters for several years, Business Owner and Teacher Macrame Melodies, Office Manager at Sutryk & Sons Construction and House Renovator.
Rhoda’s shining glory and life-long legacy was her role of Mother to eleven children and Grandmother to 48 grandchildren. Her passions and delights were to love, to mother and to be in the company of her family.
Rhoda had a love and talent for music and was diligent to impart her gift to her children. Her fingers danced along the piano keys right up to the days before her passing. Never idle, she also enjoyed gardening, crafting, doing puzzles, attending concerts, eating out, and playing cards.
Rhoda is pre-deceased by her mother, Marian, father, Sebring, daughter, Laura Joy Bean Cowles, and brother, Alan.
She is survived by her spouse, Frank Sutryk, with whom she joyously celebrated a 60th Anniversary only last month, her children: Terri (Jackie Poutasse) Sutryk, Melanie (Robert) Robertson, Deb Beatty, Stephen (Tres) Sutryk, Brian (Karen) Sutryk, Valerie (Jack) Short, Jaime (Sue) Sutryk, Robin (Derick) Blauvelt, Rebecca (Sam) Miller, Amy (Brent) Jaworski, Frank (Shannon) Sutryk, grandchildren: Joshua Sutryk, Tara (Dan) Heyl, Jesse (Christina) Bean, Makayla Bean, Nathan Robertson, Nicole Robertson, Andrew (Joelynn) Robertson, Meghan Sutryk, Sarah (Tristan Bartlett) Sutryk, Garrett Sutryk, Kasey Sutryk, Tommy Sutryk, Johnny Sutryk, Corey Short, Samantha (Cody Souder) Short, Derek Short, Spencer Short, Kaeli Sutryk, Emily Sutryk, Payton Sutryk, Michael Sutryk, Austin (Magie) Blauvelt, Brady Blauvelt, Faith Blauvelt, Gabriella Rhoda Miller, Laura Miller, Max Miller, Cooper Jaworski, Emma Jaworski, Ella Jaworski, Trenton Sutryk, Nolan Sutryk, Madeline Sutryk, Camden Sutryk, great-grandchildren: Brooke Heyl, Jordan Heyl, Avery Heyl, Aiden Bean, Kellan Bean, Jocelynn Robertson, Nathan Robertson, Savannah Sabol, Sierra Sabol, Jeremiah Sabol, Charlie Robertson, Lily Robertson, Oliver Souder, and Chase Blauvelt, siblings: Gary (Phyllis) Howell and MaryAnna (Gene) Elser, and faithful companion, Buddy.
Friends and family may call Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chris Durham officiating. Processional and Burial Service to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. A reception will be held at the Sayre Elks Club at 1pm 117 S Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rhoda’s memory to Waverly Central Schools Music Department, c/o Rhoda Sutryk Memorial Scholarship, 15 Frederick St, Waverly, NY 14892. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.