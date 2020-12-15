A wonderful gentleman who focused his life on service to God, family, friends, and strangers has peacefully passed.
Andrew “Andy” “Juny” Bobick Jr. 92, a lifelong resident of Sayre, Pa. except for his World War II deployment time, passed peacefully at his Garden Street home Saturday evening, December 12th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Andy, known by his many friends as “Juny”, dedicated his life to serve his parents, his family, church, neighborhood, community, and nation.
Andrew was born at home in Sayre on February 28th, 1928 a son of Andrew Bobick Sr. and Katherine Witek Bobick. He was a graduate of Sayre High School with the Class of 1946.
On September 27, 1946, Andrew enlisted with the U.S. Army. He initially served with Company F, 325th Infantry Regiment and subsequently served with and was a proud member of D Company of the 351st Infantry Regiment of Elite Force 88th Infantry Blue Devil Division, United States Troops Occupation Force in Trieste, Italy as a heavy machine gunner during World War II. He saw service on the Morgan Line, as a member of TRUST, (Trieste United States Troops) a select group of the 351st soldiers assigned to protect the city of Trieste.
Following completion of his military service on March 14, 1948, he returned home to become employed and was widely known for his many years of service at the Sayre Post Office, where his efforts resulted in an award from President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Andrew greatly enjoyed playing community softball for over 20 years and was a member of the 1965 Championship Class A. softball team in Sayre. Andrew was a devoted communicant of the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre for 84 years where he was an altar server for 82 years, and served in every possible capacity including handyman, electrician, grounds keeper, financial officer, Church Council member, Trustee, and senior altar server (until age 85).
He was also the supervisor of the parish cemetery for 30 years, where he felt the most important part of his job was the proper maintenance and placement of markers and flags on the graves of deceased veterans. Andy was an active member of Ball-Skerpon Catholic War Veterans Post No. 773 where he served for many years as Commander and was a member of Skiff-Bower VFW Post No. 1536, Sayre.
He is survived by his special great nephew and care provider, Christopher Stetz, nephew, Richard Stetz and wife Nancy, nephew, Jeff Terpko, and numerous additional nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was predeceased by siblings, John Bobick, Michael Bobick, twins in infancy, Katherine and Andrew Bobick, infant, Stella Bobick, Mary Stetz, Julia Terpko, Rose Gardner, Ann Osher and Betty Bobick.
A Mass of the Divine Liturgy will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre with Rev. Robert Moreno, pastor as celebrant.
The family requests that all attending wear facial masks and observe social distancing, They respectfully understand there are many should not/cannot attend. Please know there are plans to schedule a Celebration of Life Reception at a future date.
Burial will follow in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, Pa. with full military honors accorded by members of Skiff-Bower VFW Post 1536, Sayre.
Those who wish may direct contributions in Andrew’s memory to the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 108 N. Higgins Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa.
There are no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.