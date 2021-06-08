Just shy of his 90th birthday, John E. Berry, Sr., of Nichols went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021
A complete obituary will follow at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 6:35 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!