Ruth “Dusty” F. Williams, 72, of Columbia Cross Roads Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Frances Durham Belles; and her brother, Harry “Corky” Belles Jr.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, David Williams of Columbia Cross Roads; children, Heather Reynolds and Jeremy Searles; sisters, Angie and Cindi; two grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dusty loved her animals and could tame any horse. She raised several horses on her farm. She was an artist who loved art and music. She volunteered for many years with the Rainbow Riders out of Troy.
At Ruth’s request there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ruth’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.