Sandra Lattimer Cole Tinney, 85, of Athens, Pa. passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was born on October 11, 1935, in Shickshinny, Pa., the daughter of the late Gordon Lattimer and Dorothy Decker
Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and going to bingo and the casino with her friends.
She is predeceased by her husbands; James Cole and Lawrence Tinney, and companion, Con Brewer; sister; Anita Dudley, and an infant great-grandchild.
Sandra is survived by her children; Karen (Dan) Rigdon, James Cole, II, Sherry (Rich) Maye, Kathy (Mike) Dauberman, Steve Cole and Rob Cole, grandchildren; Matt Blow, Shianne Giron, Amy Hannafan, Jon Rigdon, Andrea Dauberman, Erica Stadtler, Garret Dauberman, Bridget Dauberman, Kevin Liddiard, Mariah Salama and Kayla Rigdon, more than two dozen great-grandchildren, closest friends; Suzy Clink and Dorotha Welch, special cousin, Patty Henry; brother-in-law, Dallas Dudley; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the family’s request, services will be private. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
