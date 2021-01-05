Raymond Carl “Ray” Arnold, 63, of Athens, Pa., passed away surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
He was born on September 7, 1957 in Corning, N.Y. the son of the late Raymond Earl and Emily Maude (Rose) Arnold.
Ray was a Veteran of the US Army, traveling many places overseas. He was employed as a Custodian at Athens Area School District for over 30 years. He was a family man and loved going to lunch with his brothers weekly. He loved his pets. He enjoyed hiking, walking, and watching the ducks at Eldridge Park in Elmira. He was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan. In his early years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and bicycling. He loved watching football, wrestling, and baseball.
He is predeceased by his uncle; Arthur Arnold, aunt; Sally Arnold, and stepfather; Robert Burdick.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years; Tammy W. Arnold, fur babies; Sasha and Charlie, brother and sister-in-law; John E. and Nancy Arnold, brother Roger D. Arnold, brother and sister-in-law Gary E. and Nancy Arnold, sister-in-law; Terry McNeal, nieces; Elizabeth Houseknecht, Makayla Arnold, and Morgan McNeal, and nephews; Kristopher Arnold and Judd McNeal.
Family and friends may call on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be at Sheshequin Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Raymond’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com