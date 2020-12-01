Barbara Alice Sickler Lincoln, 77, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., on Jan. 21, 1943 to the late Nelson and Roberta Sickler. She graduated from Athens High School and Rochester Business Institute. She was a secretary in the Radiology department at Robert Packer Hospital and a teacher at Fun ‘n Friends Nursery School. After retirement, she volunteered in the gift shop at the hospital. She was a member of the Sayre Christian Church.
Throughout her life, Barb enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, summers at Cayuga Lake, going on cruises, a good cup of coffee (especially with her father), her get-togethers with her 60s girls and spending time with her family, including her aunt and uncle Alice and Paul Brown. She had the gift of conversation with a tinge of humor that endured family and friends, as well as those who cared for her over the last few years. She was rarely seen without her iPad and loved taking Murphy the cat for rides on her walker. She absolutely adored “A Christmas Story,” displaying a leg lamp in her front window. The only thing she loved more than her children, were her grandchildren. Barbara, also known as Mom, Grandma and Mimi, will be missed by her family and many friends.
Barb is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jon Lincoln. Her children, Todd Lincoln of Bennington, Vt., Laurie (Ted) Skerpon of Camillus, N.Y., and Susan McNamara of Sayre, Pa. Grandchildren Andrew (Tara) Skerpon, Alyssa Skerpon, Mikala McNamara and Becca McNamara. Brother, Bob Sickler. In-laws, Fred (Maureen) Lincoln, Tom (Jan) Lincoln, Barb (Don) Park and Joan (Bob) Aronstam. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the health care professionals who have cared for Barb over the last couple of years.
There will be no services or calling hours. Funeral arrangements, entrusted to Cooley Tioga Point Cremation, will be private. Once it is safe, a Celebration of Life will take place. Barb will be laid to rest, at the family’s convenience, in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Donations may be made to the Sayre High School Music Program, c/o Sayre Area School District, 331 West Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840 in Barbara’s memory in honor of her father, Nelson Sickler.
Condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.