David E. Tracy, age 67, of Mansfield, formerly of East Smithfield, passed away on September 26, 2019.
He was born on May 10, 1952 in Troy, Pa., a son of “Gene” Tracy and the late Madeline VanDyke Tracy. David attended East Smithfield School and later worked 35 years as a custodian retiring in 2014. On June 27, 1992, he married Nancy Reed Tracy who survives.
David is also survived by his son Timothy (Katelynn Stevens) of Wellsboro, his father of Athens, his sister Penny of New York, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his mom in 1975 and a brother, Kenneth VanDyke in 1999.
As per his request, there will be no visitation. Disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. Donation in David’s memory can be made to the donor’s choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.