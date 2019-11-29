Mary Lou Allen of Athens, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. Following the visitation, the family extends an invitation for their family and friends to join them at Tomasso’s, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, N.Y. for a Celebration of Life Gathering.
The full obituary will appear in a later edition of the paper.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.