Wayne L. Pollak, 74, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late John and Marion (Latz) Pollak. Wayne was a 1964 graduate of Herkimer High School in Herkimer, N.Y., and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for two tours during the Vietnam War. He retired from Data General as a Computer Systems Technician. He was a member of both the VFW and American Legion in Sayre, Pa.
Wayne is survived by his children: Jessie (Jeff) Liles of Garland, Texas, Kristina Campanella of McKinney, Texas, John (Carrie) Pollak of Brooktondale, N.Y., James (Sarah) Pollak of Newfield, N.Y., and Carrie Pollak of McKinney, Texas; his grandchildren: Anthony Campanella, Erin Liles, Callie Campanella, Cadra Beadles, Charlotte Pollak, and Elijah Pollak; his brothers: John Pollak of Kingsport, Tenn., and Daniel (Nancy) Pollak of Herkimer, N.Y.; along with a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There is a memorial service to celebrate Wayne’s life planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840.
Send condolences at VickeryFH.com.