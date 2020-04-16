Diane H. Hurd, 55, of Waverly passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
She was predeceased by her father, Dale Soper.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Leslie Hurd of Waverly; mother, Margaret “Peg” Soper of Waverly; children, Phil (Morgan) Hurd of Hornby and Samantha Hurd of Candor; siblings, Linda (Michael) Cochi of Sayre, Susan (Michael) Rinebold of Gillette, Judy (David) Curtis of Lockwood, and Sandy (Bruce) Amentler of Elmira; grandchildren, Valorie Hurd, Elliot Hurd, Madeleine Hurd and Damian Hurd; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Diane was a fantastic mom and grandma who enjoyed collecting pocketbooks, she had a matching one for every outfit. She loved apples. She volunteered for over 20 years with Catholic Charities in the Valley.
A private graveside service will be held at St. James Cemetery in Waverly.