Ernest R. Newton Sr., 87, of 111 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Ernest was born in Clay, N.Y. on September 16, 1932, the son of Arthur and Jessie Robinson Newton. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army and was the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. Ernest was employed as a tool machinist with the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens, Pa. for 37 years until retirement.
He enjoyed working on cars and carpentry work. Surviving are his daughters; Debbie Newton of Florida, Sharon Newton Kelly of Wyalusing, Pa., sons; Rick Newton of Towanda, Pa., Ernest Newton of Rome, Pa., and Larry Newton of Swoyersville, Pa., 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Newton on November 18, 1991, 3 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, Pa. is assisting the Newton Family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Ernest R. Newton Sr.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.