Helen “Peg” Hamilton of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020 and went to be with our Lord.
Helen was born on September 28, 1924 in Beaumont, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Francis “Bud” Hamilton, parents, Dora Deakle and Laura Lee Deakle, brothers, Albert Deakle, Edward Deakle, Elbert Deakle, Aldridge Deakle, Cecile Lee Deakle and Ferdinand Theodore Deakle.
Helen attended Nursing School with Catholic Charities in Mobile, Alabama during WWII where she met a young Army Air Force pilot, and future husband, on a blind date.
She worked at the Sayre House nursing home in Sayre, Pa. for twenty-four years, and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Waverly for fifty years. During her fifty-nine years in Waverly, Helen enjoyed square dancing with the Penny Promenaders, volunteering at the Valley food Pantry and playing cards with her many friends.
Helen is survived by her six children, Larry (Donna) Hamilton, David (Rae Ann) Hamilton, Greg (Mary Lou) Hamilton, Margaret (Willy) Kota, Daniel (Lucinda) Hamilton, Timothy (Jean) Hamilton, eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa. with Pastor Cindy Schelte of the Waverly United Methodist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, NY. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Valley Food Pantry, 418 Waverly St. Waverly, NY 14892 in memory of Helen “Peg” Hamilton. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.