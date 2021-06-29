Joyce Ruth Cole, 86, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away in her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Joyce was born on July 25, 1934, in Owego, N.Y., and was a daughter of the late Howard Hyatt and Ruth Best Hyatt.
She lived a long, fulfilling life where she loved her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – though she was known simply as “Grandma” to many beyond her immediate family. She was passionate about gardening and incredibly talented with crafts, even owning her own craft store in New York where she taught macrame with her husband. In the 1960s, she also owned her own hair salon, Joyce’s Beauty Shop.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen Cole Flynn (Jon); two grandchildren, Sarah Barattini (Nick) of Fort Mill, S.C., and Stephanie Yandle (Glenn) of Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren, Nate Barattini, Norah Barattini, and Reeves Yandle; one brother, David Hyatt of Phoenixville, Pa.; and one sister, Donna Taylor of Owego, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Wayne Carl Cole; and two brothers, Howard Hyatt Jr. and Phillip Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Foundation of Providence Care, Hospice Care, in Rock Hill, S.C., http://providencecanhelp.com/donate/.
There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family at a later date.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.