Marilyn M. Courtright, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Myron Kimber and Fredericka Olga Baker, and sister Carolyn Brogan.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Michael Courtright of Virginia and Douglas (Denise Hughes) of Owego; grandchildren Dustin (Heather) Courtright of Virginia Beach, Va., Kyle (Morgan) Courtright of Owego, Derek Courtright of Sayre, Jordan Courtright of Virginia and Kelsey Courtright of Owego; great-grandchildren Jenna and Chase Courtright; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marilyn attended Waverly High School and was a lifelong resident of the village. She worked for 20 years for the Jolly Farmer in Waverly as a baker.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Deacon Michael Donovan officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com or by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, Pa., and Blauvelt Funeral Home in Waverly, N.Y.