Beverly J. Bleiler, 78, of Athens, Pa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born on January 20, 1942, in Sayre, Pa, the daughter of the late William and Nellie (Dull) Spencer.
Beverly was a Co-Trustee of the Dr. Arthur B. King Scholarship Fund. She served the citizens of Athens Borough first as a Secretary and retiring as the Borough Manager with 40-plus years of service. Beverly was a kind, caring and knowledgeable woman who always was willing to help-out her family, friends, and perfect strangers. She enjoyed her yearly trips to visit with her Calif. family.
She is predeceased by her sister, Carol Daniels.
Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years; Ronald E. Bleiler at home, daughter and son-in-law; Lori and Rick Shay of Sayre, Pa; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald C. and Kristi Walker of Lemoore, Calif., stepson; Eric Bleiler of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren; Alex, Zachary, and Bradley Walker and Trevor Smith, sister Lois Hand of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
At Beverly’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)