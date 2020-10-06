James A. Chandler, 65, of Horseheads, New York passed away peacefully on Saturday, 3, 2020 at Elcor Nursing Facility in Horseheads.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alva and Irene Baker Chandler; brother, Robert Chandler.
James is survived by his siblings, Ron (Pam) Chandler of Lockwood, David Chandler of Van Etten, Alva (Michelle) Chandler of Waverly, Gerald Chandler of Lockwood, Terry Chandler of Barton, Wayne Chandler of Lockwood and Sue (Frank) Robbins of Barton.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lockwood Cemetery in Lockwood, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to James family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com