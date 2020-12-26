Eddie “Baby” J. Phams, 60, of Sayre, Pa., originally of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
Eddie is survived by his aunt, Lula Phams of Sayre, who adopted him; his beloved brother, Devonne, Tamara, Lazarius and Denetrica; his special uncle, Willie Davis; along with several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Eddie was known to all as “Baby”. Baby was born July 16, 1960 and he loved the blues, tootsie rolls, snickers and his family. He was a die-hard Pittsburg Steelers fan.
A memorial service to honor Eddie’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Elder Kale Mann officiating. Those who are unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eddie’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.