Francis “Frank” Michael Drabinski, age 65, of Elmira Heights, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. Frank was born on Feb. 2, 1954 in Sayre, Pa., son of Edward and Phyllis (Bidlack) Drabinski.
Frank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Theodora “Teddy”; daughters, Amy (Eli) Tercero and Michelle (David) Alger; son, Terence (Kristyn) Devine; grandchildren, Alexandria, Logan, Gianna, Jason, Victoria, David Lee, Seth, Emma and Joshua; mother, Phyllis; sister, Yvonne Kim; brothers, Paul (Debra) and Leo (Lisa) Drabinski. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and two aunts.
Frank was predeceased by his father, Edward; great-grandson, Dawson; mother-in-law, Hilda Marsh; and nephew, Andrew.
Frank retired from Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa., after many years of service. He was a member of the Horseheads Elks Lodge No. 2297 and a member of the White Eagles. Frank will always be an Athens Bulldog along with being an avid Buffalo Bills and Yankees fan.
Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home, 1004 Lake St., Elmira, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. in St. Casimir’s Church, 1000 Davis St., Elmira, with Fr. Scott Kubinski as celebrant. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.