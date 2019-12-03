Alex J. Tracy, 22, of Gillett, Pa., passed away at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was born on August 5, 1997, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Kirk Tracy and Terri Wilkinson.
Alex enjoyed socializing with his family and friends. He worked at Kwik Fill in Sayre. Alex enjoyed playing video games and he had a love for all animals.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather; Gerald Tracy and maternal grandfather; Julian Wakefield.
Alex is survived by his parents; Kirk Tracy of Waverly, N.Y. and Terri and Shawn Wakefield of Gillett, Pa., siblings; Riley Tracy, Amber Tracy, Destiny Wakefield, Dylan Wakefield, Lauren Wakefield, and Dakota Wakefield, maternal grandfather; LaVern Wilkinson, maternal grandmother; Barb Wakefield, paternal grandmother; Joy Pike, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Those wishing to send flowers, share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.