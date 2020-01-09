Eleanor L. Cooley, 89, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 with her family by her side at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1930 in West Burlington, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Spencer) Swain.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The services will be announced in the near future. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Fund, 150 Herrick St., Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.