Calvin F. “Cal” Williams, 74, of Ulster, Pa., passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following an extended illness.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Theodore J. and Auseneth L. “Pat” (Platt) Williams.
Cal was a Plant Engineer at Ingersoll Rand in Athens, retiring after 33 years of service. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Cal was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast.
He is predeceased by his brother, Jim Williams and sister, Carol “Skeeter” Cornish.
Cal is survived by his wife and best friend, Ann M. (Gilluly) Klinger, at home; sons, Calvin F. (Krista) Williams of California, C. John Williams (Donna Fessenden) of Athens, Pa., stepfather of Perry Klinger of North Carolina, Sarah (Zachary) Brown of Elmira, N.Y., Caitlin (Jason) Fenton of Athens, Pa., and Francis Klinger of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany), Caden, Matthew, Quinnlyn, Jayden, Makayla, and Braydon. He is also survived by his sisters, Sondra Learn of Paisley, Fla., and Cindy Schrock of Athens, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Jennings officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Calvin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org; or to National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or nationalkidneyfund.org.
