Norma G. (Green) Lynch, 88, of Sayre ,went home to be with her Lord on June 1, 2021.
She was born on February 10, 1933 to Morgan and Frances Green. She was a lifelong resident of the Valley.
She was a 1952 graduate of Sayre Area High School, where she was a proud Redskin ... until her kids attended Athens. She was well known for her Majorette skills and her loud “Woo Woo’s” while supporting her favorite kids during sporting events. When going to games, even the other teams knew about the Athens’ kids Grandma and looked for her.
She had a very special way about her, she opened her arms to everyone. She made everyone feel like they were the most important and that she loved them unconditionally. Her sense of humor and smile were infectious. She was the one everyone always stopped to see, whether behind the counter at Newberry’s, in the 2’s room at Tom Thumb Day Care or around her kitchen table, she always had the coffee pot on, ready for any of her kids to visit.
She was a founding member of the Keystone Baptist Church, in So. Waverly where she usually could be found in the Nursery or teaching a Sunday School class. She had an amazing supply of flannelgraph and gave us all a strong foundation in our Faith, which we will forever be grateful for. If you ever met her, you can be assured that you were in her prayers. It was often said, if something you had been struggling with worked itself out you knew she had been praying for you, she had the ear of God. She was a beautiful example of Living Your Faith.
She had a special love for children and would choose to spend time with them over any adult. She was known to break into song and dance. Those are the songs that everyone now teaches their children. So the next time you sing, “Way Up High in the Apple Tree” please smile and think of her.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lori Lynch, her daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Lynch) and Russell Ennis and her daughter-in-law, Jane Lynch. Her grandchildren Lisa (Lynch) and Chad Kendall, Jeffrey and Allison Lynch, Adam and Tanya Lynch, Conor Lynch, Matthew and Kaitlin Lynch, Emileigh Bostwick, Annabel, Jack and Aidan Ennis and great grandchildren Tyler, Jaymee and Drew Kendall, Ryan, Natalie and Justin Lynch, Kate and Mason Lynch, Brooklin, Irie, Reign, Veda and Mahaila Lynch and Connor Coyle. Sister in laws Marian Green and Patricia Green. Marilee and Andrew Quinlan, Ronnie and John Moulthroup and Sharon Lynch and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Norma was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas Lynch. They had a love that most of us dream of and are the blueprint for a great love story. We are thankful to know they are finally back in each other’s arms. Her son, T. Jeffrey Lynch. Parents, Morgan and Frances Green and in laws Cyril and Ruby Lynch. Sisters Betty and Vincent Early, Phyllis and Charles Stevens, Brothers Morgan (Bud) and Mary Jane Green, Rev. Donald and Mary Alice Green, William (Bill) Green, Lawrence and Doris Green, Burton and Joan Green and John (Jeff) Green and sister in law Ruth Ann (Rippie) Park and Brother in law Richard Lynch.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Fund in Norma’s name. This is an organization that is very close to the family’s heart. You can find more information at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Norma’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.