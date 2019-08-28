Helen Virginia Struble Horton, 97, of Rome, Pa. passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, Pa.
Helen was born in Litchfield, Pa. on June 23, 1922 and was the last surviving of 8 children of Wiley and Bernice Cooper Struble. Helen attended Rome High School. On September 10, 1938, she married Harry L. Horton in West Minster, Md.
In early years, Helen was employed by the Hilltop Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y., Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in Athens and Ames Department Store in Athens. She was later employed by the Label Processing Company in Sayre until retirement. Helen enjoyed reading, working outside in her yard, gardening, and caring for her many family cats and dogs over the years.
Helen’s family includes her daughters, Shirley M. Horton of Rome, Carolyn L. Luft of East Athens, grandson, Daniel Davis and family of Thailand as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Harry L. Horton on May 7, 2011.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Rome Cemetery, Rome, Pa. with Pastor Ben Miller officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Helen. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.